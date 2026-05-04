I’m good, focus on your life - Ruthless Kenyan man tells off a LADY who was playing hard to get after she came back begging him to be her boyfriend (SCREENSHOT)







Monday, May 03, 2026 - A Kenyan man has sparked conversation online after sharing a screenshot of a chat with a lady who had previously rejected his advances, but later reached out expressing interest in a relationship.

In a post on X, the man explained that he met the lady two months ago and made his intentions clear at the time.

However, she turned him down, prompting him to move on.

According to him, the woman recently got back in touch, accusing him of not “trying hard enough” earlier and suggesting that they explore a relationship.

By then, he says, he was no longer interested.

“Now it's been almost 2 months she texts back and wants a situationship… hata kama ni wewe, ungefanya nini na mtu hakua anakutaka?” he posed, seeking opinions from his followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST