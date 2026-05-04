Back to the streets! Intoxicated MARION NAIPEI gets wild as she spends time with controversial Tiktok LESBIAN personality, MANZI WA MOMBASA (VIDEOs)







Monday, May 4, 2026 - Marion Naipei appears to have ditched church and gone back to her old ways, if the latest videos shared online are anything to go by.

Over the weekend, she was captured on camera getting wild as she spent time with Manzi Wa Mombasa, a controversial lesbian TikTok personality.

She appeared intoxicated and uncontrollable, leaving tongues wagging among netizens.

Her latest behavior comes despite past efforts by controversial preacher Pastor Kanyari, who had tried to rescue and reform her.

Watch the videos below

Back to the streets! MARION NAIPEI.... pic.twitter.com/ixtg3hjuhm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2026

Back to the streets! MARION NAIPEI.... pic.twitter.com/jCPyUi2vf8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2026

Back to the streets! MARION NAIPEI.... pic.twitter.com/BClIpNIYUi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST