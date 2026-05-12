





Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A woman was left devastated after catching her husband cheating on her with her own sister.

From the video>>> circulating online, the woman had long suspected that her husband was being unfaithful and decided to secretly trail him.

She eventually discovered the hotel where he would reportedly meet his side chick for secret rendezvous and cleverly booked a room at the same establishment.

Unaware that he was being followed, the husband and the woman’s sister checked into the hotel as usual.

Moments later, the woman knocked on the hotel room door while pretending to be part of the room service staff.

When the husband opened the door and came face to face with his wife, he was visibly shocked and immediately asked whether she had been trailing him.

At first, he allegedly tried to cover up the situation by claiming he was with his cousin, but the wife was not convinced.

She then headed straight to the bathroom, where she found another woman hiding.

To her disbelief, the woman turned out to be her own blood sister.

Wait till the end… She caught her husband with her sister 😭💔



This betrayal is unreal pic.twitter.com/9EVbg6jZUH — Admire Makusha (@fallrise__) May 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST