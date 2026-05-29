“I almost became a side chick without knowing" - LADY shares the most stupid thing she'd ever done for love







Friday, May 29, 2026 - A young woman has stirred online conversations after candidly sharing what she calls the “most stupid thing” she has ever done for love.

Responding to a viral tweet about some of the crazy things people do for love, she wrote:

“Visited my talking stage to finally say yes to him, met him and his supposed ex in his room… he told me they were trying to settle things and break up finally.”

“Asked me to wait outside, I stayed there for over 40 minutes.”

She went on to recount how she greeted the ex, cooked for them and even cleaned the house before leaving.

“Anyways, that guy and the lady are currently married. That’s how I almost became a sidechick without knowing,” she confessed.

Her story has sparked debate on the lengths people go in pursuit of love.





The Kenyan DAILY POST