Walikua Wameenda Kupiga MECHI…. Bunge La Mwananchi Githurai President, MUTHII WANJOHI, captured on camera entering a lodging with an AKORINO LADY (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Bunge La Mwananchi Githurai President, Muthii Wanjohi, is trending online after a video surfaced showing him entering a lodging with an Akorino lady.

In the viral clip, Wanjohi is seen walking hand in hand with the lady as they head into the secluded premises, seemingly unaware that they were being recorded.

The two proceeded to the reception area, where they were assigned a room before disappearing inside and locking the door behind them.





Reports circulating online claim that the woman seen with Wanjohi is also a member of Bunge La Mwananchi and is popularly known as “Mukurinu Bunge.”

Watch the video>>> below

Bunge La Mwananchi Githurai President, MUTHII WANJOHI, entering a lodging with an AKORINO LADY pic.twitter.com/bJ8xAcGVDv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2026