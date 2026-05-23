U.S based Kenyan, NURSE JUDY, opens up about bias and racism against black medical workers in America







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - American-based Kenyan nurse, Nurse Judy, has taken to social media to share her frustrations about racial bias in U.S hospitals.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026, Judy revealed that Black nurses and doctors are often undermined despite wearing badges that clearly display their professional titles.

“I REALLY hate how YTE people over here, and yes, this includes fellow RNs and even patients, will literally see you wearing a badge that SCREAMS RN and still go ahead and ask, ‘Are you the PCT/CNA?’” she wrote.

She explained that the issue persists even when her badge is visible, with people assuming she holds a lower position.

“Why is it that every time it’s a Black person, the assumption is automatically that you’re anything but the nurse or Doctor? Smh,” she added.

Judy recounted a recent incident where a white colleague spoke to her directly yet still questioned if she was a patient care assistant.

“My badge wasn’t hidden in any way, shape, or form!! It was practically screaming RN, and he still asked if I was the PCT. smh,” she said.

Judy emphasized that she was not demeaning patient care assistants or nursing aides, whom she praised as essential to hospital operations.

“Healthcare would literally fall apart without them,” she noted.

However, she stressed, her concern is about being overlooked after working hard to earn her qualifications.

“Honestly, they know what they are doing when they do that!! Especially the RACIST ONES! SMH,” she declared.





The Kenyan DAILY POST