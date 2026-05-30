A millennial LADY lectures her uncles for abandoning them after their mother’s death as they plan for the burial (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - A tense family meeting nearly turned chaotic after a young woman confronted her uncles over claims that they had abandoned the family following the death of their mother.

In a video circulating online, the visibly emotional lady is heard accusing her uncles of failing to actively participate in the burial arrangements.

She lamented that while the immediate family was struggling to organize the funeral, some relatives were preoccupied with their own activities instead of offering support during the difficult period.

According to her, the burden of planning the burial had largely been left to her, her siblings and their father.

The lady further noted that when her uncles lost their father in the past, members of the extended family came together to support them during the mourning period.

She questioned why the same support was not being extended to her family following her mother’s death, saying the lack of involvement had deeply hurt them.

Watch the full video>>> below

A millennial LADY lectures her uncles for abandoning them after their mother’s death as they plan for the burial pic.twitter.com/5Is61v8HRo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST