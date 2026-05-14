GACHAGUA’s bodyguards’ skills questioned as a video of them running like headless chickens emerges - Where were they trained? (WATCH)

Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A video showing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s private security team escorting him during a public event has sparked reactions online, with some Kenyans questioning their level of training and coordination.
In the clip, the bodyguards are seen scrambling around
Gachagua’s convoy as he arrives at the venue, appearing disorganized as they
attempt to provide close protection.
The video has sparked an online buzz, with critics claiming that
the security detail looked confused and poorly coordinated during the
operation.
Gachagua hired a private security team after his elite Government
bodyguards were withdrawn following his impeachment.
Watch the video>>> below
Riggy G’s security officers should go back to school, what’s this now? Na vile tunaelekea nyakati hatari …😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tKXGsueJvC— KYK 🇰🇪 (@KijanayaKabras) May 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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