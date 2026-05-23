U.S. Government announces major changes to Green Card applications affecting thousands of Kenyans







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - The United States has rolled out sweeping changes to its green card application process, a move expected to disrupt the lives of thousands of immigrants, including Kenyans hoping to secure permanent residency.

Announced on Friday, May 22nd, the new directive requires individuals already living in the U.S to leave the country and apply from their home nations.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) explained that status adjustments must now be processed through consular offices abroad, except in extraordinary circumstances.

USCIS spokesperson, Zach Kahler, defended the policy, saying it would strengthen enforcement and reduce cases of people overstaying after failed applications.

“When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the U.S unlawfully after being denied residency,” Kahler stated.

Previously, immigrants residing in the U.S could apply without leaving, but the new rule forces applicants to return home, a process that could take months or even years.

The announcement is part of President Donald Trump’s broader crackdown on immigration, which has targeted both legal and illegal pathways.

In recent months, his administration has restricted asylum claims, ended temporary protected status for several countries, tightened student and work visa rules, and reduced refugee admissions.

The Government also revealed plans to review green cards issued to nationals from 19 countries deemed “of concern,” following last year’s shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C.

Reports indicate that more than a million legal immigrants are currently waiting for approval on adjustment‑of‑status applications, a backlog now complicated by the new directive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST