Friends shocked after KMTC student, SHARON NYONGESA, died in a guest room while having ‘MECHI’ with her 50-year-old MUBABA - They knew her as a devoted Christian







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - The sudden death of Sharon Nyongesa, a student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Kapenguria, has left friends and acquaintances in shock.

Sharon reportedly collapsed and died in a guest house while spending time with her lover, said to be around 50 years old.

According to one of her close friends, Sharon was a devoted Christian who actively served in church.

She reportedly served as the Vice Secretary in the Catholic Church, where she was passionate about Youth Ministry activities.





Many of her friends have expressed disbelief over the circumstances surrounding her death, saying they knew her as a committed Christian and a disciplined young woman.

Social media has since been flooded with emotional tributes and condolence messages from friends, classmates and church members mourning her untimely demise.

Below are some of the social media posts mourning her.

See the OB report that reveals the truth about her death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST