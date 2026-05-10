Dr. OFWENEKE’s newly-wed wife, DIANA, got baptized a few months before their wedding after leaving the streets amid reports she was a notorious husband snatcher in Kisumu (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Renowned comedian and radio presenter, Sande Bush, better known as Dr. Ofweneke, has been the talk of social media after marrying his new lover, Diana Ingosi alias Gurl Dee, in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony.

Social media users have dug into Diana’s past, with reports emerging that she was well-known in Kisumu for having affairs with married men.

She was also mentioned in the infamous Boys Club scandal involving MP Jalang’o.

Diana got saved and left the streets a few months before officially getting married to Ofweneke.

She even shared photos on her Instagram account announcing her new life in Christ after getting baptized.

Photos of Diana before leaving the streets

The Kenyan DAILY POST