Cheeky Maasai man tries to sell petite slay queen ‘dawa ya mafrumbanya’ in hilarious video - Her reaction has left netizens in stitches (WATCH)

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - The growing trend of women spending millions to enhance their curves appears to have caught the attention of Maasai men, who are now humorously looking to cash in on the craze.
In a hilarious skit circulating online, a Maasai man
approaches a petite “Slay Queen,” claiming he has a concoction that can enhance
her curves.
However, the lady is not impressed, insisting that she is
perfectly comfortable with her natural body.
The cheeky man persists, even jokingly offering to help her
enhance her “twins,” but she firmly shuts him down, telling him to focus on
taking care of his cows instead.
The light-hearted video highlights how the obsession with
body enhancement has become a widespread talking point online.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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