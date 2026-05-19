Cheeky Maasai man tries to sell petite slay queen ‘dawa ya mafrumbanya’ in hilarious video - Her reaction has left netizens in stitches (WATCH)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - The growing trend of women spending millions to enhance their curves appears to have caught the attention of Maasai men, who are now humorously looking to cash in on the craze.

In a hilarious skit circulating online, a Maasai man approaches a petite “Slay Queen,” claiming he has a concoction that can enhance her curves.

However, the lady is not impressed, insisting that she is perfectly comfortable with her natural body.

The cheeky man persists, even jokingly offering to help her enhance her “twins,” but she firmly shuts him down, telling him to focus on taking care of his cows instead.

The light-hearted video highlights how the obsession with body enhancement has become a widespread talking point online.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST