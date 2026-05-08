DRAMA in Mombasa CBD as a man goes and picks his cheating wife from a lodging - Walks along the streets while covered in a bedsheet (VIDEO)

Friday, May 8, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Mombasa CBD after a man tracked his wife to a lodging, where she was having a good time with another man.
According to witnesses, the husband stormed the lodging
after receiving information about his wife’s whereabouts.
However, instead of turning violent or causing chaos inside
the premises, the man was seen calmly but firmly holding his wife’s hand as he
escorted her out of the lodging and along a busy street in the town center.
In the video, the embarrassed woman is seen covering herself
with a bedsheet while trying to hide from curious onlookers and cameras as
passersby watched the dramatic scene unfold.
The incident drew huge crowds, with some people recording
videos while others mocked the couple as they walked away.
Watch the video>>> below
Mombasa CBD pic.twitter.com/9CO907qva3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
1 Comments
Not a kikuyu man? which tribe? why only tag kikuyusReplyDelete