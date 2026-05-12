Well-endowed Gen Z student teacher on teaching practice sparks reactions after wearing figure-hugging outfit to school - See Curves and NYASH!! (WATCH)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A video of a bold Gen Z student teacher flaunting her curves while on teaching practice has set social media abuzz.

In the viral video, the young teacher is seen confidently cat walking outside classrooms in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her curves.

The clip has since sparked lively reactions from netizens, with many joking that her presence would easily turn heads in the staffroom and beyond.

Others humorously claimed that if she were teaching in a boys’ school, some students would struggle to concentrate in class because of her choice of outfit.

A section of social media users also joked that learners would suddenly become eager to attend her lessons for obvious reasons.

Watch the video>>> below

Mitchell who is on teaching practice in Kakamega high has left bois masturbating in class due to her carvary body even staff in the staffroom never misses coming to school😭😭😍💔 pic.twitter.com/yBBHCOizEy — Claire❤️ (@Mesi_claire) May 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST