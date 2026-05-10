WAMEMKULA KAMA NJUGU!! Dr. OFWENEKE’s newly-wed wife’s dark past exposed - She was in the infamous boys’ club scandal involving JALANG’O!







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Popular comedian and radio host, Sande Bush, better known as Dr. Ofweneke, surprised fans on social media after marrying his new lover, Diana Ingosi, in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony attended by family, friends and fellow celebrities.

It is now emerging that Ofweneke’s newly-wed wife Diana, popularly known as Gurl Dee, was among the ladies mentioned in the infamous “Boys Club” scandal that involved former comedian-turned-MP, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

According to reports that circulated online at the time, Jalang’o and his close friends had formed a WhatsApp group where they discussed women they had “chewed” in Airbnbs.

Diana, Ofweneke’s newly-wed wife, was among the ladies mentioned in the leaked chats.

Interestingly, Jalang’o attended the wedding and even shared moments from the colourful ceremony on social media.

Ofweneke has had a marriage life full of highs and lows, with some of his previous relationships ending publicly.

See the receipts sent to blogger Edgar Obare, exposing Diana’s past.

Photos of Ofweneke’s newly-wed wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST