WAMEMKULA KAMA NJUGU!! Dr. OFWENEKE’s newly-wed wife’s dark past exposed - She was in the infamous boys’ club scandal involving JALANG’O!

Sunday, May 10, 2026 -
Popular comedian and radio host, Sande Bush, better known as Dr. Ofweneke,
surprised fans on social media after marrying his new lover, Diana Ingosi, in a
lavish traditional wedding ceremony attended by family, friends and fellow
celebrities.
It is now emerging that Ofweneke’s newly-wed wife Diana,
popularly known as Gurl Dee, was among the ladies mentioned in the infamous
“Boys Club” scandal that involved former comedian-turned-MP, Felix Odiwuor
alias Jalang’o.
According to reports that circulated online at the time,
Jalang’o and his close friends had formed a WhatsApp group where they discussed
women they had “chewed” in Airbnbs.
Diana, Ofweneke’s newly-wed wife, was among the ladies
mentioned in the leaked chats.
Interestingly, Jalang’o attended the wedding and even shared
moments from the colourful ceremony on social media.
Ofweneke has had a marriage life full of highs and lows,
with some of his previous relationships ending publicly.
See the receipts sent to blogger Edgar Obare, exposing Diana’s past.
Photos of Ofweneke’s newly-wed wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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