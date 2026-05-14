Alikua Anataka KASUSU - Kisumu National Polytechnic boss, Eng. JUDAH ABEKAH, accused of preying on female staffer during Naivasha retreat, Invited her to his hotel room







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - Kisumu National Polytechnic Council chairperson, Eng. Judah Abekah, is embroiled in a scandal after a female staff member accused him of trying to take advantage of her during an official retreat in Naivasha.

According to reports filed at Naivasha and Kondele Police Stations, the staff member rejected repeated advances, promises of promotions in exchange for “mechi”, and invitations to the chairman’s hotel room.

She further says that after refusing, she was subjected to threats, insults and malicious rumours aimed at humiliating her.

The matter has sparked concern after it emerged that senior officials within the State Department for TVET are attempting to shield the chairman while intimidating junior staff with threats of demotion if the case is not withdrawn.

Photo of the complainant.





The Kenyan DAILY POST