’Cucu Manyanga” - GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife, ESTHER MUSILA, parades her voluptuous figure in gym wear as she shows off her dance moves (VIDEO)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - Esther Musila, the wife of popular gospel singer Guardian Angel, has once again proved that age is just a number after flaunting her fit and flexible body during a gym workout session.

Despite being 56 years old, Esther continues to embrace life with confidence and energy, often leaving fans admiring her youthful appearance and vibrant lifestyle.

In the video, Esther is seen dressed in stylish gym wear as she dances and vibes to Bien’s latest song featuring Tanzanian star, Ali Kiba.

Her curvy figure and energetic dance moves quickly caught the attention of social media users after the clip surfaced on X.

One X user even questioned the secret behind her impressive physique, sparking reactions among fans online.

Watch the video>>> below

What is the secret of this body at age 60? Guidan Angel shosh wife looks cute pic.twitter.com/iADCTIygE6 — MNYIKA (@Mnyika_1) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST