CCTV footage captures a LADY kidnapping a 2-year-old girl in Githurai 45 in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A family in Githurai 45 is desperately searching for their two-year-old daughter who was kidnapped by an unidentified woman in broad daylight.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday at around 2:35 p.m.

CCTV footage shared online shows the suspect luring the child away before disappearing to an unknown location.

The disturbing incident has sparked concern among residents, especially amid increasing reports of missing children in different parts of the country.

Parents and guardians have been urged to remain vigilant and closely monitor young children as authorities continue investigations into the case.

Anyone with information that may help trace the child or identify the suspect is encouraged to report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST