Another cult in the making? See how self-declared Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI is brainwashing his congregants through staged miracles! Majority are women (VIDEOs)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A little-known preacher identified as Bishop Junius Mutembei has sparked debate online after videos of his alleged miracles surfaced on TikTok.

The self-proclaimed Bishop runs a modest church where he claims to perform dramatic healings, including restoring sight to the blind and helping crippled individuals walk again.

The clips shared on TikTok have raised eyebrows, with many social media users accusing the preacher of staging the dramatic scenes to manipulate and attract desperate followers.

Critics claim that the so-called miracles appear carefully choreographed to exploit vulnerable worshippers in the name of faith.

Observers also noted that a majority of those seen attending the services and participating in the alleged miracles are women.

Is this another cult in the making?

Watch the videos below

Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI.... Waris this??? pic.twitter.com/7mtnnhJ1ZX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026

Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI.... Waris this??? pic.twitter.com/8TIwy1fPZh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026

Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI.... Waris this??? pic.twitter.com/zfJbdJD8yF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026

Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI.... Waris this??? pic.twitter.com/P2pe5TCin9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST