Another cult in the making? See how self-declared Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI is brainwashing his congregants through staged miracles! Majority are women (VIDEOs)

Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A little-known preacher identified as Bishop Junius Mutembei has sparked debate online after videos of his alleged miracles surfaced on TikTok.
The self-proclaimed Bishop runs a modest church where he
claims to perform dramatic healings, including restoring sight to the blind and
helping crippled individuals walk again.
The clips shared on TikTok have raised eyebrows, with many
social media users accusing the preacher of staging the dramatic scenes to
manipulate and attract desperate followers.
Critics claim that the so-called miracles appear carefully
choreographed to exploit vulnerable worshippers in the name of faith.
Observers also noted that a majority of those seen attending
the services and participating in the alleged miracles are women.
Is this another cult in the making?
Watch the videos below
Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI.... Waris this??? pic.twitter.com/7mtnnhJ1ZX— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026
Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI.... Waris this??? pic.twitter.com/8TIwy1fPZh— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026
Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI.... Waris this??? pic.twitter.com/zfJbdJD8yF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026
Bishop JUNIUS MUTEMBEI.... Waris this??? pic.twitter.com/P2pe5TCin9— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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