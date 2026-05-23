Caught on CCTV! Hunt for smartly dressed thugs who broke into South C apartment and stole items worth Ksh 400,000 (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A victim of a burglary incident has shared CCTV footage showing suspected thieves who broke into her apartment in South C and stole household items worth approximately Ksh 400,000.

According to the victim, the incident occurred on May 20th between 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

The suspects reportedly gained access to the apartment building while disguised as tenants, seemingly unaware that CCTV cameras installed within the premises were recording their movements.

The footage clearly captured the faces of the suspects as they moved in and out of the building during the incident.

It is believed the individuals could be part of a wider gang linked to a series of burglaries reported across the city.





Watch the footage>>> below

Hunt for smartly dressed thugs who broke into South C apartment and stole items worth Ksh 400,000 pic.twitter.com/qZVlrtYbzi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST