Bills Must Be Paid - What was happening in Room 401? LADY disturbs other guests with loud screams during intense “MECHI” session (VIDEO)









Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Guests at an unidentified hotel recorded loud screams coming from Room 401 during an intense “mechi” session.

In the video shared online, a woman could be heard screaming loudly from inside the room during the encounter, causing disturbance in the usually quiet hotel.

Curious guests gathered along the corridor as the unusual sounds continued and recorded a video while laughing.

The clip was later shared on social media, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

While some found the video humorous, others criticized the invasion of privacy and the decision to record and circulate the clip online.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST