Age seems to be taking a toll on 40-year-old singer, AVRIL - PHOTOs and VIDEO of her at Club Signal in Maua leave netizens talking







Monday, May 25, 2026 - Renowned Kenyan singer, Avril Nyambura, recently made an appearance at Club Signal in Maua, where she entertained revelers with some of her popular hits.

However, while fans gathered to enjoy her performance, social media users quickly shifted their attention to her physical appearance after photos and videos from the event surfaced online.

Avril, who was once considered among the hottest female singers in Kenya during the peak of her music career, became the subject of online discussion as netizens shared mixed reactions about her latest public appearance.

Some users claimed that age appears to be catching up with the 40-year-old singer, while others commented on her noticeable weight gain compared to her earlier years in the entertainment industry.

See photos and video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST