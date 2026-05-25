Age seems to be taking a toll on 40-year-old singer, AVRIL - PHOTOs and VIDEO of her at Club Signal in Maua leave netizens talking

Monday, May 25, 2026 - Renowned Kenyan singer, Avril Nyambura, recently made an appearance at Club Signal in Maua, where she entertained revelers with some of her popular hits.
However, while fans gathered to enjoy her performance,
social media users quickly shifted their attention to her physical appearance
after photos and videos from the event surfaced online.
Avril, who was once considered among the hottest female
singers in Kenya during the peak of her music career, became the subject of
online discussion as netizens shared mixed reactions about her latest public
appearance.
Some users claimed that age appears to be catching up with
the 40-year-old singer, while others commented on her noticeable weight gain
compared to her earlier years in the entertainment industry.
See photos and video>>> below
AVRIL.... pic.twitter.com/IJA8QEwj5o— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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