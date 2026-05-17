Back to the streets - MARION NAIPEI spotted partying hard in a nightclub, barely a week after reuniting with her family and promising to change her ways (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Marion Naipei has once again caused an online buzz after she was captured on camera partying in a nightclub alongside her slay queen friend, barely a week after reuniting with her family and promising to change her lifestyle.

In a video shared online, the mother of one is seen taking a selfie video while showing off energetic dance moves inside the club.

Reports indicate that Marion has since left Pastor Victor Kanyari’s church, where she had been serving as an usher, and appears to have returned to her former nightlife lifestyle.

Watch the video>>> below

Mama Kanisa Marion Naipei was spotted partying in a club again, just one week after she apologized to Pastor Kanyari and his church. pic.twitter.com/XPpqNYbDKy — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST