Aligongea Ndugu Yake Bibi! KALENJIN elders summoned after a man had an affair with his brother’s wife (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Kalenjin elders were summoned after a man was accused by his brother of having an affair with his wife.
In a video shared online, the young man is seen in handcuffs
and kneeling outside his house as the area chief and elders surround him.
The incident attracted the attention of villagers, with
locals seen following the unfolding drama from a distance.
While it is not clear what action was eventually taken
against him, a social media user familiar with Kalenjin traditions claimed that
the man would have faced severe punishment from the elders were it not for the
intervention of the area chief.
Watch the video>>> below
Huyu aliamua kugongea ndugu yake.— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 19, 2026
Makosa ni ya nani? pic.twitter.com/OPqaEGQzek
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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