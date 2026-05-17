Intoxicated Slay Queens cause drama in public as they engage in violent altercation - Mmoja Hakua Amevaa Nini Ndani (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic scene after three intoxicated Slay Queens engaged in a physical altercation following a night of heavy drinking.

The three ladies left the club at dawn before a heated argument erupted among them and quickly turned violent.

In the videos circulating online, the ladies are seen exchanging blows by the roadside as curious pedestrians and motorists stop to witness the commotion.

At one point, the ladies are seen trying to calm down one of their friends who had overindulged in alcohol and was rolling on the ground while wailing uncontrollably.

The incident caused a major scene along the busy road, attracting the attention of passersby and motorists.

Watch the videos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST