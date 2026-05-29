Another Gen-Z teacher sparks reactions after sharing TikTok dance challenge video in figure-hugging outfit at boys’ school - “Vijana Watasoma Kweli?” (VIDEO)







Friday, May 29, 2026 - A Gen-Z teacher has stirred reactions online after sharing a video participating in a trending TikTok challenge while at a boys’ school.

In the clip, the teacher is seen dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her curves, attracting mixed reactions from social media users.

While some netizens praised her confidence and fashion sense, others questioned whether the male students would be able to concentrate properly in class.

The video continues to generate debate online, with users divided over professionalism, dress code, and the growing influence of TikTok culture among young teachers.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST