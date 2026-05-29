Another Gen-Z teacher sparks reactions after sharing TikTok dance challenge video in figure-hugging outfit at boys’ school - “Vijana Watasoma Kweli?” (VIDEO)

Friday, May 29, 2026 - A Gen-Z teacher has stirred reactions online after sharing a video participating in a trending TikTok challenge while at a boys’ school.
In the clip, the teacher is seen dressed in a figure-hugging
outfit that accentuated her curves, attracting mixed reactions from social
media users.
While some netizens praised her confidence and fashion
sense, others questioned whether the male students would be able to concentrate
properly in class.
The video continues to generate debate online, with users
divided over professionalism, dress code, and the growing influence of TikTok
culture among young teachers.
Watch the video>>> below
Gen-Z teacher, BECKY pic.twitter.com/s6aqy2lDBC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments