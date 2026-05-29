Anakaa Nguruwe Imenyolewa!! Massive reactions as Kenyan LADY flaunts her MZUNGU LOVER - The enemy is poverty (VIDEO)







Friday, May 29, 2026 - A little-known Kenyan lady has sparked massive reactions on social media after sharing a video goofing around with her mzungu lover.

In the viral TikTok clip, the couple is seen lying in bed together while whispering sweet nothings to each other, appearing deeply in love.

The video quickly gained traction online, attracting mixed reactions from netizens.

While some congratulated the lady for finding love abroad, others questioned the relationship and speculated that she could be interested in the white man’s money.

Some users also mocked the appearance of the man, with harsh comments flooding the post as the clip continued circulating online.

According to the lady, she met the man through a dating site before eventually travelling to his home country, where they now live together as husband and wife.

Watch the video>>> below

Kenyan lady flaunts her mzungu lover pic.twitter.com/m4OYxazkhH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST