ALIGONGEWA!! Kisii KDF soldier devastated after returning from duty only to find his wife pregnant with another man’s child - “Amepata wife na Mimba”







Saturday, May 09, 2026 - A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer is reportedly devastated after returning home from duty only to discover that his wife is pregnant with another man’s child.

According to reports, the officer had invested heavily in his family, including buying land in Nairobi and building a home for them.

However, while he was away on duty risking his life, his wife was busy entertaining another man in their matrimonial home.

The situation reportedly became even more painful after the woman fell pregnant, with the officer convinced that he is not responsible for the pregnancy.

The heartbroken KDF officer was later spotted at a local bar trying to drown his sorrows in alcohol as he struggled to come to terms with the betrayal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST