SIDE CHICK breaks up her LOVER’s marriage after informing his wife she is pregnant, Shares PHOTO evidence of their affair

Saturday, May 9, 2026
- Drama unfolded after a disgruntled side chick exposed her secret affair
with a married man to his wife, leading to the collapse of the marriage.
According
to screenshots and conversations circulating online, the lady decided to
contact the man’s wife after a disagreement over her pregnancy.
The
woman claimed that she had informed her lover that she was pregnant and
requested money to terminate the pregnancy.
However,
the man refused to send the money and instead urged her to keep the baby,
something she did not want.
After
a heated back-and-forth between the two, the frustrated lady decided to expose
the affair by directly reaching out to the wife.
In
the leaked chats, the side chick revealed that she had been in a relationship
with the married man for seven months.
She
also shared photos of herself and the man together enjoying romantic moments,
leaving the wife shocked.
The
dramatic revelation caused serious problems in the man’s marriage, with reports
indicating that the relationship between the couple has since crumbled.
Check out the WhatsApp chats between the side chick and her lover’s wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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