UTAMU WA PESA!! This MUBABA having good time with a well-endowed LADY has left men salivating - That NYASH!! (VIDEO)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - A video of a middle-aged man, popularly referred to online as a “Mubaba,” having a good time with a well-endowed lady has left many men salivating.

In the video, the man and the Slay Queen are seen dancing closely and enjoying the moment together.

However, it was the lady’s jaw-dropping curves that quickly became the main topic of discussion among netizens.

Many social media users, especially men, admitted they were blown away by her looks, with some jokingly wishing they were in the Mubaba’s position.

Others humorously noted that the older man was clearly enjoying the fruits of his hard work, with some claiming the clip was proof that money can indeed buy happiness.

Watch the video on Facebook via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST