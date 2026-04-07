ZIMESHIKA!! This Slay Queen was spotted pulling crazy stunts in a packed club while tipsy - Netizens claim she was advertising!! (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - A video of a bold lady going wild in a packed club has sent social media into a frenzy.
In the viral clip, the Slay Queen is seen seated while
dancing nonchalantly - but it’s her outrageous stunts that have set tongues
wagging.
At one point, she casually throws her foot over her shoulder
while seated, pulling off moves that resemble a professional gymnast.
The spectacle has sparked hilarious reactions online, with
many joking that alcohol was to blame, since people often attempt crazy things
when tipsy.
Others went further, insinuating that she was flaunting her
“talent” to lure men into spending on her.
Watch the video>>> below
Others are drinking while she is busy advertising 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jwyX0FBAEw— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 6, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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