Well-endowed MUMAMA flaunts jaw-dropping curves while working out in the gym and BEN 10s can’t keep calm (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - A well-endowed middle-aged lady popularly known as a mumama has stirred commotion on social media after sharing a video from her workout session at the gym.

In the clip, the curvy mumama is seen exercising in figure-hugging gym wear that accentuates her eye-popping curves.

The video has sparked wild reactions, especially among young men, popularly referred to as Ben 10s, who joked that this is why they cannot keep away from older women, claiming that some can give slay queens a run for their money.

Regardless of the cheeky comments, many netizens lauded her for keeping fit and looking stunning despite her age, praising her confidence and commitment to wellness.

Watch the video>>> below

Stay the hell away from Old Woman...



Old Woman: pic.twitter.com/zq0Mu2bsI0 — 😈 Xavier ✞ (@RealXavier011) April 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST