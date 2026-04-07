Leaked PHOTOs of content creator MJAKA MFINE and her alleged child before fame spark buzz online - ‘Pesa ni Sabuni’







Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - Leaked photos of fast-rising content creator, Mitchelle Joyce Akoth Oruko, popularly known as Mjaka Mfine, have set tongues wagging online.

In the images, Mjaka Mfine, celebrated for her humorous and relatable TikTok skits - is seen carrying a child while dressed simply in jeans, a T-shirt, and sporting short hair.

The modest look has ignited heated conversations among netizens, many contrasting her humble past with the glamorous, diva persona she now embodies thanks to fame and fortune.





The Kenyan DAILY POST