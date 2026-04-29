DRAMA! Chaos erupts after a Kenyan LADY catches her mzungu MUBABA lover with other LADIES in an Airbnb (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a lavish short-stay apartment after a young Kenyan woman caught her mzungu “mubaba” in the company of other ladies.

In a video circulating online, the visibly furious woman is seen smashing and throwing kitchen utensils before storming out of the apartment in tears.

Her “mubaba” follows closely behind, attempting to calm her down in vain as she wails loudly, causing disturbance in the premises.

The incident has sparked reactions online, coming at a time when concerns are growing over rising cases of violent confrontations in Airbnbs, some of which have ended tragically, especially during parties involving alcohol.

Watch the video>>> below

Another young woman caused drama at an Airbnb



When she found her mzungu mbaba with other girls.



The same mbaba escorted her out as she screamed loudly in frustration.



The thing that is happening in this Nairobi Airbnb is crazy.



Weuh 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fARgLP3ytb — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) April 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST