DRAMA! Chaos erupts after a Kenyan LADY catches her mzungu MUBABA lover with other LADIES in an Airbnb (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a lavish short-stay apartment after a young Kenyan woman caught her mzungu “mubaba” in the company of other ladies.
In a video circulating online, the visibly furious woman is
seen smashing and throwing kitchen utensils before storming out of the
apartment in tears.
Her “mubaba” follows closely behind, attempting to calm her
down in vain as she wails loudly, causing disturbance in the premises.
The incident has sparked reactions online, coming at a time
when concerns are growing over rising cases of violent confrontations in
Airbnbs, some of which have ended tragically, especially during parties
involving alcohol.
Watch the video>>> below
Another young woman caused drama at an Airbnb— DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) April 28, 2026
When she found her mzungu mbaba with other girls.
The same mbaba escorted her out as she screamed loudly in frustration.
The thing that is happening in this Nairobi Airbnb is crazy.
Weuh 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fARgLP3ytb
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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