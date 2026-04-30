Young Kisii LADY stuns netizens after sharing PHOTOs goofing with her toothless MUBABA - This is madness!







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A young Kisii lady has left social media buzzing after sharing playful photos of herself goofing around with an elderly man believed to be her lover.

In the trending images, the lady is seen posing for selfies with the mubaba, who appears old enough to be her grandfather.

His visibly missing teeth further highlighted his advanced age, adding to the intrigue of the viral moment.

The photos quickly sparked hilarious reactions online, with netizens speculating that the mubaba must have “hit a jackpot” or sold a piece of land, with the young lady simply helping him spend the money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST