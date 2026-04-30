Leaked chats between VICTOR OGWARO and his side chick, whom he brought to their matrimonial bed before his wife, MAGGIE, left him - Fear LUO men







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - Victor Ogwaro, the man who trended a month ago after accusing controversial social media personality, Maxwell Odongo, of wrecking his marriage, has now been exposed for playing victim online while also being involved in infidelity before his marriage crumbled.

Leaked messages between Victor and his former side chick have surfaced.

It is claimed that he used to bring the woman, identified as Sue, into their matrimonial bed before his wife, Maggie, left him and eloped with Maxwell.

In the chats, the side chick tells Victor she fell in the bathroom and injured her leg while rushing to avoid being caught by his then wife.

She even left in a hurry wearing his slippers and promised to return them on her next visit.

Check out the chats; Luo men are something else.

The Kenyan DAILY POST