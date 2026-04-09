“You Are the Man, You Must Pay My Bill” - Drama in a restaurant as LADY demands a man she invited for a meeting to cover her expenses (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 09, 2026 - A viral video of a lady a woman confronting a man at a restaurant for refusing to cover her expenses has ignited a heated debate.
In the clip>>>, the lady invited the guy for a meeting at the
restaurant.
When the bill arrived, the man paid only for his glass of
juice and stood firm that he was not responsible for her order.
The lady, visibly upset, argued that as a man, it was his
responsibility to pay for her meal.
He disagreed, settled his own bill, and walked out, leaving
her furious.
The incident has divided opinion online.
Many netizens criticized the woman’s sense of entitlement,
insisting that she should have paid since she initiated the meeting.
Others, however, argued that the man could have spared her embarrassment by footing the bill.
She invited the guy for a talk and after the meeting the guy paid what he ordered for , but the girl insists that it is the guys responsibility to pay her own bills too 😭— AFRICAMUSTBEFREE!!!!!!! (@engrICO2015) April 7, 2026
Fam. Where is justice ⚖️ ? pic.twitter.com/v3mc952dUa
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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