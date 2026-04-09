OSCAR SUDI’s estranged second wife, ANNAH, elopes with a BEN 10 after their bitter fallout - Spotted together in Eldoret







Thursday, April 9, 2026 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi’s estranged second wife, Annah, was reportedly spotted with her Ben 10 in Eldoret.

According to a source, Annah was carrying the Ben 10 in her luxurious vehicle.

Details of Annah’s troubled marriage with Oscar Sudi surfaced online a few months ago.

They reportedly had a bitter divorce that eventually spilled into court.

After the split, Annah, who hails from the Maasai community, dragged the MP to court in a heated battle over child custody.

In the end, Sudi is said to have won the case, securing custody of their children.

The ruling, sources claim, left Annah deeply frustrated.

But that was not the only drama.

Before the fallout, Annah allegedly stole a huge sum of money belonging to the legislator, with whispers suggesting that the cash had been stashed in a safe.

Sharp-eyed observers have noticed that Sudi has been stepping out more frequently with his first wife after parting ways with his second wife.





The Kenyan DAILY POST