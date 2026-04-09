Man’s casual outfit during his sister’s wedding stuns netizens and sparks hilarious reactions (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 09, 2026 - Weddings are often marked by elegance, with the bride, groom and close family dressing up for the big day.

But a viral video>>> has flipped expectations after a man in a casual outfit and flip-flops was seen posing with the bride.

Reports indicate the man was her brother, the one tasked with walking her down the aisle.

His laid-back look shocked many netizens, with some joking that he might have forgotten the wedding date and was ambushed into attending despite his key role.

One amused commenter quipped: “Did bro know it was his sister’s wedding day?”

“Looks like he just rolled out of bed, slipped on flops, and headed straight to the venue.”

Did bro know it was his wedding day , looks like he just got out of bed wore flops and headed to the venue 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7wLib2g7Hy — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST