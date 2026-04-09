Man’s casual outfit during his sister’s wedding stuns netizens and sparks hilarious reactions (VIDEO)



Thursday, April 09, 2026 - Weddings are often marked by elegance, with the bride, groom and close family dressing up for the big day.

But a viral video>>> has flipped expectations after a man in a casual outfit and flip-flops was seen posing with the bride.

Reports indicate the man was her brother, the one tasked with walking her down the aisle.

His laid-back look shocked many netizens, with some joking that he might have forgotten the wedding date and was ambushed into attending despite his key role.

One amused commenter quipped: “Did bro know it was his sister’s wedding day?”

“Looks like he just rolled out of bed, slipped on flops, and headed straight to the venue.”




The Kenyan DAILY POST

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