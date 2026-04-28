





Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A woman has sparked mixed reactions online after attending church in a figure-hugging dress that highlighted her curvy figure.

In the video, she is seen joyfully dancing during an energetic praise and worship session, fully engaged in the service as she worships.

The clip has since drawn attention online, with viewers divided over her choice of outfit for church.

Is this the right outfit for church?

Watch the video>>> and be the judge

Is this the right outfit for church? pic.twitter.com/pXGvJhcBSz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST