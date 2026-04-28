Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A woman has sparked mixed reactions online after attending church in a figure-hugging dress that highlighted her curvy figure.
In the video, she is seen joyfully dancing during an
energetic praise and worship session, fully engaged in the service as she
worships.
The clip has since drawn attention online, with viewers
divided over her choice of outfit for church.
Is this the right outfit for church?
Watch the video>>> and be the judge
Is this the right outfit for church? pic.twitter.com/pXGvJhcBSz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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