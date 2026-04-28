LADY breaks necks at Miss Maseno University beauty pageant after turning up in a daring outfit - Alionyesha Kila Kitu (Trending Video)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A female student stole the show during a fashion event held at Maseno University that saw dozens of contestants take to the runway.

The well-endowed lady turned up in a daring outfit that left little to the imagination during the event dubbed “Miss Confidence.”

Her confidence was evident as she strutted on stage, proudly showcasing her look and leaving the crowd cheering.

The video has since gone viral, with some praising her boldness while others claimed the outfit was “too much”.

Watch the video through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST