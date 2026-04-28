Stunning Gen Z student teacher flaunts her curves in figure-hugging outfit on first day of teaching practice in viral video (WATCH)



Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A stylish Gen Z student teacher has set social media abuzz after sharing a video of her first day reporting for teaching practice.

In the clip, she was wearing a figure-hugging outfit that perfectly highlighted her curves, only to discover that the school had not yet opened.

Clearly disappointed, she joked about going all out with her look only to find the school was still closed.

Unfazed, she lightened the mood with a playful dance, confidently showing off her vibe and personality.

The video has since sparked lively reactions online, with many users humorously suggesting that her presence will turn heads in the staffroom and beyond.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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