Stunning Gen Z student teacher flaunts her curves in figure-hugging outfit on first day of teaching practice in viral video (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A stylish Gen Z student teacher has set social media abuzz after sharing a video of her first day reporting for teaching practice.

In the clip, she was wearing a figure-hugging outfit that perfectly highlighted her curves, only to discover that the school had not yet opened.

Clearly disappointed, she joked about going all out with her look only to find the school was still closed.

Unfazed, she lightened the mood with a playful dance, confidently showing off her vibe and personality.

The video has since sparked lively reactions online, with many users humorously suggesting that her presence will turn heads in the staffroom and beyond.

Watch the video>>> below

Kuna Gen Z fulani karembo ameanza teaching practice leo... and let me tell you maina, Staff room about to get lit and full of activity even for those lazy male teachers who rarely make appearances huko😂😂😂Female teachers will need to update their wardrobes😅😅keki, mamaye💦💦 pic.twitter.com/GR57MQlKVl — 5 People (@_MtuTano) April 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST