WOMAN dumps her husband and elopes with KIKUYU gospel singer, BEN GITHAE, 2 years after her lavish wedding at Utalii Hotel - Ogopa Wanawake (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer, Ben Githae, has announced that he is officially off the market.

The singer took to his Facebook page, where he shared photos of his lover, identified as Bilhah, showering her with sweet words.

Bilhah also posted photos of the two on a lunch date, further confirming their relationship.

It has now emerged that Bilhah got married in a lavish wedding about two and a half years ago.

Interestingly, Githae was among the guest artists who performed at the wedding.

Reports further indicate that Bilhah resides in the United States, where she works as a nurse.

See photos of the couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST