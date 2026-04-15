Woman catches her 50-year-old husband cheating with a 19-year-old Slay Queen (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A woman recorded a dramatic confrontation after catching her 50-year-old husband cheating on her with a 19-year-old lady.

The young lady had visited the man in the woman’s absence but was confronted shortly after leaving the house in an Uber.

In the trending video, the visibly upset woman is seen questioning the beautiful lady, asking whether she was aware that the man was married.

“Are you aware he was married? Why would you do that?” she is heard asking.

The young lady appears calm and composed during the confrontation as the woman continues to lecture her.

The woman goes on to warn her, claiming the man will ruin her life, and adds that the house he lives in belongs to his mother.

“This house belongs to his mother. He is still living with his mother at 50. I am warning you, stay away from him,” she says.

Watch the full video>>> below.

She pulls over an Uber to confront a 19-year-old with whom her 50 yr old husband is cheating pic.twitter.com/PFe39bhdjU — ViralCaught (@CaughtOnCam_X) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST