Notorious womanizer! Man proudly flaunts his multiple girlfriends - He has sampled different sizes (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A little-known man has caused an online stir after sharing a video flaunting his multiple girlfriends.

In the video, he is seen goofing around with different ladies he claims to be dating, appearing comfortable and playful in their presence.

Each of the ladies seems to be madly in love with him.

The clip has attracted attention from fellow men, with some praising him and even labelling him a notorious womanizer.

He appears to have sampled different sizes, from plus-size to petite.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST