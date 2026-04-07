Netizen roasts NJERI THORNE after she called her ex-lover, NELSON HAVI, ‘mshamba with zero class’ - She has been ranting after he bought a Ksh 40 million Maybach (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - Controversial
communications consultant, Njeri Thorne, has reignited her long-standing feud
with city lawyer, Nelson Havi, after the Westlands parliamentary hopeful hinted
at splurging on a lavish birthday gift - Maybach S580.
In a post shared on X, the former LSK President flaunted a
photo of a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 - valued at around Ksh 40 million - suggesting
he might treat himself to the luxury ride.
“Do not wait to be gifted on your birthday. Just go and get
yourself a befitting gift for a hardworking 48-year-old from the manufacturer,”
he wrote.
While netizens rushed to congratulate him, his alleged
ex-lover Njeri seized the moment to throw shade, branding Havi a mshamba
and accusing him of reneging on a past deal.
She claimed she once connected him to a lucrative gig
through her Italian associates, with an agreement that she’d earn a cut of the
proceeds.
But according to her, Havi pocketed the money and failed to
honor his word.
Her tirade sparked backlash, with many online roasting Njeri as a bitter ex, accusing her of attempting to tarnish Havi’s reputation after their fallout.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments