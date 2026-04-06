Well-endowed woman’s dance moves in church spark reactions - See NYASH (VIDEO)

Monday, April 6, 2026 - A well-endowed woman has caused an online buzz after she was captured on camera showing energetic dance moves in church.
In the video, the woman is seen wearing a figure-hugging
dress that accentuates her curves.
While some people defended her, saying she was fully
covered, others felt that she exaggerated her dance moves.
“She is fully covered, the dress is even loose and past her
knees. What exactly is wrong with what she’s wearing that this question must be
asked?” a social media user commented while defending her against online
criticism.
Watch the video>>> below
Is it okay to wear this to church on Sundays? pic.twitter.com/0gm33eEPBg— Derek 🪄❤️ (@KwabenaPumpkin) April 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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