Slay Queen shows off new silicone stick-on hips that enhance her figure (VIDEO)







Monday, April 6, 2026 - A Slay Queen has left netizens talking after sharing a video showcasing her silicone stick-on hips.

In the video, the lady is seen attaching the silicone hips to her body, enhancing her figure.

Lately, there is a growing trend among some women to enhance their appearance using shortcuts.

From cosmetic surgery to stick-on body enhancements, the “syllabus” seems to be evolving fast.

Check out the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST