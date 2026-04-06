Slay Queen shows off new silicone stick-on hips that enhance her figure (VIDEO)

Monday, April 6, 2026 - A Slay Queen has left netizens talking after sharing a video showcasing her silicone stick-on hips.
In the video, the lady is seen attaching the silicone hips
to her body, enhancing her figure.
Lately, there is a growing trend among some women to enhance
their appearance using shortcuts.
From cosmetic surgery to stick-on body enhancements, the
“syllabus” seems to be evolving fast.
Check out the video>>> below
HELLO!!!— SAPPHIRE💎💎 /CybersecurityGirl (@sapphire_nifemi) April 5, 2026
ON A STRAIGHT LINE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bdWkBtSB1V
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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