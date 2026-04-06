DIANA and her Gen Z husband, PATELO, nearly got into a fight at Vurugu boxing match held at Kasarani - Hii Ndoa Iko Na Maneno (VIDEO)







Monday, April 6, 2026 - Controversial celebrity couple, Diana, and her Gen Z husband, Patelo, were captured on camera in a tense moment at Kasarani Stadium during the highly anticipated boxing match between Majembe and Mbavu The Destroyer.

The incident occurred as they were leaving the venue.

In the video, Dee appears emotional as she exchanges words with Patelo, with the two seen in a heated argument that briefly escalates as bystanders watch.

This is not the first time the couple has been seen in a public disagreement.

Last year, they were also involved in a club fight, an incident that went viral.

Watch the trending video>>> of the altercation at Kasarani.

DIANA and her Gen Z husband, PATELO, nearly got into a fight at Vurugu boxing match held at Kasarani pic.twitter.com/lc6reU3EKm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST