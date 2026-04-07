Well-endowed Muslim LADY flaunts jaw-dropping NYASH in figure-hugging outfit during East Africa Somali Awards in Nairobi and men are salivating (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - This well-endowed Muslim lady has caused a buzz on social media over her daring outfit during the East Africa Somali Awards event in Nairobi.

Traditionally celebrated for their modest fashion, his bold lady turned heads by stepping out figure-hugging, curve-accentuating outfit.

The confident lady was captured strutting like a seasoned model, her radiant energy and eye-catching figure captivating the audience.

Her unapologetic display of joy and self-assurance has sparked conversation across social media, with netizens marveling at her curves.

Some netizens are joking that indeed there is more than meets the eye behind the hijab.

Watch the video>>> below

East Africa Somali Awards in Nairobi. Gradually, the Somali girls are dressing like other Kenyans women pic.twitter.com/KTJlHotyCj — IVY (@ivymuthe) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST